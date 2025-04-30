Watch Now
Mark at the Park: Try archery

Try archery event at Turpin Outdoor Education Center
Mark at the Park heads to Lincoln where your family can learn the basics of archery.
For this week's Mark at the Park, we headed down I-80 to Lincoln to learn archery, just like you can at en event coming up this weekend. Turpin Outdoor Education Center, a part of Nebraska Game and Parks, is hosting a Try Archery event on Saturday, May 3 from 1 to 2 in the afternoon.

Shelby Isensee with Nebraska Game and Parks and NWTF taught me the basics on a Genesis bow, which she said is great for beginners. I found shooting the arrow wasn't too hard, but aiming took some practice. There were a variety of targets from your standard bullseyes to 3D dinosaurs.

If you're interested in the Try Archery event, you can register on the Nebraska Game and Parks website. Kids 8 and up are welcome along with adults of any age. Equipment is provided.

