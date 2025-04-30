Mark at the Park: Try archery

For this week's Mark at the Park, we headed down I-80 to Lincoln to learn archery, just like you can at en event coming up this weekend. Turpin Outdoor Education Center, a part of Nebraska Game and Parks, is hosting a Try Archery event on Saturday, May 3 from 1 to 2 in the afternoon.

Shelby Isensee with Nebraska Game and Parks and NWTF taught me the basics on a Genesis bow, which she said is great for beginners. I found shooting the arrow wasn't too hard, but aiming took some practice. There were a variety of targets from your standard bullseyes to 3D dinosaurs.

If you're interested in the Try Archery event, you can register on the Nebraska Game and Parks website. Kids 8 and up are welcome along with adults of any age. Equipment is provided.

