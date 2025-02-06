Mark at the Park: Valentine's Family Swim

Now that we're feeling more like winter again after our recent stretch of warmer weather, we're heading inside for this week's Mark at the Park. We met up with Kayla Clemens with Omaha Parks and Recreation to get the details on a special holiday family swim.

The family swim will be at Mockingbird Hills Community Center in southwest Omaha on Friday, February 7 from 6-8 in the evening. The warm pool is surrounded by an indoor and heated seating area.

Along with all the swimming and jumping off the diving board, there will also be Valentine's Day themed arts and crafts and a post-swim snack.

If you can't make it to the special Valentine's family swim, there are other open swims available through the rest of winter, but this will one be at a discounted cost of just $2 per person. The regular open swims happen at Mockingbird and the city's other public indoor pool at Montclair Community Center. You can click on each location for the hours and prices.

