Mark at the Park: Walking the Stations of the Cross

It's not unusual for us to take Mark at the Park to one of the state parks along the Platte River, but this week, we are at The Cloisters on the Platte. With cooler weather finally in sight, it's the perfect time to plan a scenic walk outside. One great option is to walk the Stations of the Cross near Gretna.

The path connecting the 14 Stations of the Cross is 2,500 feet, the distance Jesus walked during his Passion. The Stations of the Cross represent the events from Jesus' condemnation, crucifixion, and burial.

Made of bronze, each sculpture along the path is larger than life, with adults scaled to be seven feet tall. The walk opened in 2018, and the bronze is just beginning to turn green in some areas, similar to the Statue of Liberty.

The busiest week for the walk is Holy Week, just ahead of Easter, when thousands of people come to the trail.

As of early October, the walk is open 5 days a week, but starting October 16, the hours will be reduced to Wednesday (10 am to 4 pm) and Sunday (2-4 pm) before closing for the winter.

Visitors can walk at their own pace or take an audio tour. A $10 donation is encouraged. Park in the parking lot right outside the Cloisters on the Platte main gate, and a shuttle will take you inside.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.