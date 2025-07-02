Mark at the Park: Water Safety

We met up with Josh the Otter at Deer Ridge Swimming Pool in west Omaha to review water safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend. Josh was born from a tragedy and is devoted to keeping kids safe in the water.

Kayla Cullen with Omaha Parks and Recreation says Josh teaches 3 main topics when it comes to pool safety. First, kids should never swim without an adult. In addition to an adult nearby, kids can use the buddy system by swimming with a friend. And thirdly, before the kiddos even get in the water, they should have a basic ability to swim and float.

Josh the Otter visits Omaha pools across the city twice a week at various times. During his visits, he reads his water safety book and hands out copies to kids and parents. Click here for his schedule.

