Mark at the Park: Winter animal tracking at Neale Woods

Kids of all ages can join a guided hike through Neale Woods, on the northern edge of Omaha near the Missouri River, this weekend to find and identify tracks from different animals. While most of Omaha doesn't have any snow on the ground, some of the trails at the nature reserve have a small enough layer of snow for animals to leave behind their footprints. Tracks can also be left behind in muddy areas.

Tracks from a variety of animals could be found, including deer, squirrels, raccoons, coyotes, or even a fox.

The hike will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. The hike will be about an hour and a half on moderate to intermediate trails.

For Fontenelle Forest members, the cost is $10. If you're not a member, the hike will be $25.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.