Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Riverfront construction team will temporarily close the Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge next week.

The bridge will be closed for five days to accommodate renovation efforts within Lewis & Clark Landing.

Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront. It is used by runners, walkers and bicyclists to travel from downtown Omaha to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

It will be closed on Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14.

The Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are scheduled for completion this summer, weather permitting.

