May the best Josh win! Josh Fight returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, a fellow named Josh Swain from Tuscon, Arizona challenged all the other Joshes Swain to a pool noodle brawl at a randomly selected locale, which happened to be Air Park in Lincoln. This year, the Josh hi-jinks are back in Nebraska and proceeds will benefit Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

In case you missed viral shenanigans the first time, here's the backstory:

there can only be one pic.twitter.com/VPamxjJ0yL — joshua swain (@joshswainaz) April 24, 2020

Joshes from around the globe met to crown the champion Josh. After a year of social distancing and the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, who can blame them for wanting to participate in a little tomfoolery.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that "the festivities started with a 'righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors' between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

That kicked off a pool noodle battle for the ages where anyone with the first name Josh was invited to participate. Ultimately, four-year-old "Little Josh" was crowned the victor of the 2021 event.

This year, the gathering of the Joshes will take place on May 21 in Bowling Lake Park in Lincoln at 11 a.m. It will kick off with food trucks and photo opportunities. At noon the pool noodle skirmish "to determine the rightful owner of the name JOSH" will begin followed by a costume contest, according to the website. Non-Joshes are also invited to participate.

For more information visit: thejoshfight.com

