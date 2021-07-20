Watch
Mayor addresses the Omaha City Council regarding 2022 budget; property tax rates expected to go down

Mayor Jean Stothert submitted a proposal for three new annexation sites in West Omaha on Wednesday.
Mayor Stothert
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 16:27:13-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert presented the city budget for 2022 to the Omaha City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

During a press briefing earlier in the day, Stothert revealed that property tax rates for city residents will go down 2% next year. The police department budget will increase 3.25% to $169.9 million, including money for the mental health co-responder program. The fire department budget will go up by 4% to $120.7 million.

