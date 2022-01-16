Mayor Stothert and councilmembers who oppose Omaha mask mandate invited to tour UNMC's COVID wards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Councilmembers Rowe, Harding, and Melton have been invited to tour UNMC’s COVID wards.

This invitation comes from Dr. Dan Johnson, UNMC’s Division Chief of Critical Care.

In a recent statewide COVID briefing call, he extended this invitation to any public figure who opposes non-pharmaceutical interventions that help slow the pandemic such as mask requirements.

Sara Kohen, who ran against Melton for city council in 2020, sent a letter stating that Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse’s mask requirement for Omaha is “a simple step to help take pressure off our overwhelmed hospitals and teachers.”

Kohen further says that “Councilmembers Rowe, Harding, and Melton intervening in the lawsuit against Dr. Huse is unproductive political theater and is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

3 News Now will keep you updated if there are statements made by the Mayor or Councilmembers in response to this letter.

