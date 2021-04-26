Memorial created honoring Sonic shooting victims

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Moving forward while paying tribute to the victims of a deadly shooting. That's the goal Monday morning for a new part of the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In.

It will be a space to remember Nathan Pastrama, Ryan Helbert and three others hit by gunfire in November 2020.

Families of the two men killed are expected to be at Monday morning's dedication.

We were there in January when the Sonic re-opened for the first time after the shooting.

They worked with designers to rebuild the Bellevue restaurant.

Part of that effort includes a space to honor those killed and injured.

While the suspect in that shooting is facing murder charges, Sonic owner Bryant Morrison told us he wanted their focus to be on the victims and moving forward.

"The thought process there was to get a sense of healing for our employees, a sense of healing for our staff, from our operating partner to our managers," said Morrison.

Ahead of Monday morning's dedication, Morrison released this statement:

“This will be a chance to honor our employees, the first responders, the Salvation Army and the Bellevue and surrounding community who have been so supportive during this difficult time.”

Since the shooting, one of the three people injured, Kenny Gerner, returned to work at the Sonic.

