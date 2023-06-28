Memorial Park Concert and Firework show advisory

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Memorial Park released a traffic advisory for the Memorial Park Concert and Firework show June 30.

Read the press release below:

Effective Friday, June 30th, 2023 at 5:00 a.m., residential streets north of Memorial Park will be one-way northbound with parking only allowed on the east side of the streets. This includes the area from Underwood Avenue North to Western Avenue, and from 66th Street East to Happy Hollow Boulevard. This also includes the area from Happy Hollow East to 52nd Street and from Underwood Avenue South to Farnam Street.

After the conclusion of fireworks at approximately 10:15 p.m., a portion of Underwood Avenue will be shut down to allow pedestrian traffic to flow out of the park. It is highly advisable to avoid Dodge Street between 50th and 72nd from 9:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

