Mercy High School students win big in national PSA contest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska high school students are getting national recognition for fighting distracted driving with their own public service announcement: and some Omaha students are taking home the top prize.

Students from Mercy High School won for their Spanish-speaking PSA that was made for the National Safety Council. It was created by students in Abriendo Puertas, a Hispanic Heritage club that translates in English to "Opening Doors." The PSA will air on TV and also stream locally.

Two students who are leaders in Opening Doors — and who worked on the video — say it's more than rewarding to see their hard work pay off.

"It was such a lovely surprise. I'm super happy and grateful for this opportunity and our club is definitely gonna benefit a lot you know from, from this money and not just the money but in general this experience was a great learning process for us," said Ariana Tamayo and Valeria Figueroa Garcia, co-presidents of Opening Doors.

Video submissions were required to be 30 seconds long and were scored by judges and based off social media engagement. The winners of each category were awarded a $2,000 prize, with money donated by a private donor.

