Methodist Community Health Clinic holds free health fair Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Methodist Community Health Clinic will hold its free health fair Monday morning that is open to the community.

The health fair runs from 8 a.m. to11 a.m. at the Kountze Campus.

Available services and screenings include:

· Access to the Kountze food pantry

· Head and neck cancer screenings

· Healthy eating tips from registered dietitians

· Tips and education to help you stop smoking and to spot the signs and symptoms of a stroke and/or heart attack

· Vital sign and glucose checks on the Nebraska Methodist College Mobile Diabetes Center

Attendees can pick and choose what services they want to participate in.

The health fair is made possible because of the partnership between MCHC, Kountze Commons, and Nebraska Methodist College.

