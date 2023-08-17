Metropolitan Community College students build a house and move it down the street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Moving is officially under way for four pieces of a house that is set to call North 16th Street home.

Students at Metropolitan Community College helped work on the project throughout the school year. The project began last September.

"We have a wall framing class, a floor framing class, interior finish, siding class - basically everything to get it to what it looks like right now," said Drew Henrichs, a faculty member of Construction Science and Building Technology.

Around 140 students worked on the project. This summer, those in the capstone course completed the final steps, getting it ready to sell.

The nonprofit, Neighborworks Home Solutions is helping with that. Funds for the project were provided by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

"They're both going to sell at $180,000 and we'll be able to afford some down payment assistance and some closing cost assistance," said Phyllis Peterson, the Neighborworks Chief Operating Officer.

The almost 12,000 square foot home holds three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"We actually have to sheet the interior walls with OSB so when they move independently down a road they don't bend and flex as much," said Trevor Secure, a faculty member of Construction Science and Building technology.

While moving may be a process, but this wasn't MCC's first rodeo. They moved another home out of the building six to eight months ago.

The other home is located on North 25th Avenue where students worked on about 30% of the housing.

Projects like these provide students with hands-on experience while giving families in the community the chance to buy a new home at an affordable price.

"You know we're really excited to see the finished product and see a couple new families be able to buy a house when they probably wouldn't have been able to before," said Teri Doss, the Metro Area Housing Program Manager with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The pieces of the house will arrive in phases, with two arriving on the first day of moving and two arriving on Thursday.

Once all four pieces are on-site, Neighborworks will build a garage on North 16th Street. Overall the students worked on about half of the house.

