OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After missing out on the event due to the pandemic a year ago, the Midlands International Auto Show returns to Omaha this weekend. It's an event that has been going on for more than 20 years.

You can check out some of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs from the world’s biggest manufacturers at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

A big emphasis has been put on electrical vehicles this year, something that is considered to be the way of the future.

Ford predicts that by 2030, 40 to 50% of US car sales will be electric.

With the gas prices we’ve experienced this year you might want to make the transition even sooner.

OPPD will be in attendance to help folks get an idea of what to expect when making that change.

“They will talk people through what you need to do to get your house set up for the charging stations, and then they will have a map of public charging stations,” Midlands International Auto Show Director Tam Webb said. “So, you can really understand what it is that you need to do to have an electrical car in your home.”

Electric vehicles are also much better for the environment than gas and diesel vehicles, but they still have the newest gas and diesel vehicles on display from the major manufacturers as well.

With the shortage of vehicles in car lots, this is a great opportunity to check out cars you’re interested in purchasing.

“There’s just not a lot of cars on some of the lots as you see. So, you can come down here and you can see the trucks that you want to see, and the SUVs that you’ve been looking at, and the cars,” Webb said. “So, it’s a great place to be if you’re in the car market.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. Here’s a list of other activities that you can take part in at the show:

Private Collection Cars – worth millions

Including a brand-new Ferrari and a Ford GT signed by Carroll Shelby

Fun and Educational Attractions for the Family

Subaru Pet Adoption – local animal shelter will bring rescued animals looking for their forever homes

Remote control Nascar replica race cars – Racers can steer and shift around a banked track

Nebraska State Patrol – seat belt convincer, roll over unit and more. All designed to promote seat belt safety

Crushed Car – correctly guess the make, model and year and you could win prizes

Plasma Cars for kids to ride

The show will run Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission is $9 for ages 13 and older, $7 for kids ages 7-12, and $7 for seniors 65+ and anyone with a military ID. Admission is free for children six and younger.

