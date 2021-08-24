Millard Days Festival returns for its 57th year

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — After missing out for the first time last year due to the pandemic, Millard Days returned Tuesday in its 57th year.

“This is our little party,” Millard Days vice chairman Pat Rupp said. “We’re all excited and I think people are itching to get out.”

Masks are optional and the festival will run how it always has.

“Didn’t do it last year, so everything is kind of new now,” Rupp said. “We kind of dusted everything off and we are ready for a new year.”

The carnival runs Tuesday through Sunday. Starting Wednesday the beer garden, live music, and other events for people of all ages will begin.

That includes the famous Saturday morning parade.

“It runs right down Millard Avenue. We usually have about 100 entries so it’s a good hour and a half to two hours,” Rupp said.

With the money raised throughout the week, they will be giving six $500 scholarships away to students that reside in the Millard School District.

All the workers and board members are volunteers, focused on supporting the community.

“We have a passion for Millard and a passion for what we do, which is what it’s all about,” Rupp said. “Giving back to the community, and that’s what we’re raising funds for.”

To check out the full schedule of events, click here.

