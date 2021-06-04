Watch
Millard North High School wins National Personal Finance Challenge

Millard North/Nebraska Council on Economic Education
Top left: Kenny Zhu, top right: Sneha Selvaraj, bottom left: Samarth Sanketh, bottom right: Joseph Zhong
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:21:41-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Students from Millard North High School are the winners of a nationwide competition, the National Personal Finance Challenge.

Coincidentally, the Nebraska Council of Economic Education is one of the national organizers for the event, which was held on June 3.

Schools enter teams who then compete by answering a 30-question, online exam in 35 minutes. The competition focuses on financial literacy and exam topics include money management, credit, investing and insurance.

The champion team from Millard North includes Kenny Zhu, Sneha Selvaraj, Samarth Sanketh and Joseph Zhong. Their coach is Jeff Gustafson.

There is a $2,000 prize for the first place winners.

