Millard Schools superintendent says he will not be recommending a change to the COVID policy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent of Millard Public Schools Jim Sutfin said the outbreak at Black Elk Elementary has left them scrambling and has been difficult to manage.

"We do not have a handle on what is happening with the COVID virus in that building and several things become a factor here. Number one we're building cases more and more every day as we close classrooms all throughout the weekend," Sutfin said. "Second is we can't get a workforce because substitute teachers do not want to come to Black Elk because there's a COVID problem, we couldn't staff the building this morning."

During public comment, many parents discussed the COVID policy and what they would like to see happen in their school district. Some asked for universal masking and pointed to the outbreak at Black Elk.

"Everyone who is requesting masks from the beginning of the school year said this was going to happen. We did not want to say we told you so, but we told you so," one parent said. "We strongly advocate you reconsider a universal masking order."

Other parents said universal masking should not be implemented in the district.

"We need to stop going with what Huse says. If she's worried about the health of our kids we need to worry about nutrition, exercise strength and conditioning," one parent said.

Ultimately, Sutfin says he will not be recommending the board change the COVID policy. When students return to Black Elk Elementary in two weeks they will not be required to wear masks.