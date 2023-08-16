Mills County Sheriff's Office arrests man on suspicion of stealing construction equipment, $30K of property

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Mills County Sheriff Travis Oetter announced in a news release on Wednesday that his office executed a search warrant in rural Glenwood, during which three stolen vehicles and more than $30,000 of stolen property — including tools and construction equipment — were recovered.

The sheriff's office also says it located firearms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Randy Dean Burton, 43, was arrested in connection to the warrant on several felony charges, according to the news release. He is being held in the Mills County jail.

Oetter also said in the release that the items recovered are allegedly connected to thefts in and around Mills County dating back as far back January of 2022.

