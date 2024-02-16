Missing something? You could have 'lost' money in Nebraska, and it's not too late to claim it

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You know the euphoria of finding money in a coat pocket? Imagine coming into hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, you didn't know about.

The Nebraska Unclaimed Property Division estimates 1-in-5 Nebraskans have unclaimed property totaling approximately $200 million.

There's no fee to file a claim, nor is there a penalty if it doesn't pan out.

Start by searching your name here: https://nebraskalostcash.nebraska.gov/

Examples of unclaimed property might include cash, paychecks, gift cards or other personal property, considered lost or abandoned, then turned over to the state.

"Often times, it can be a very simple process. Often times, we can have the money back to the rightful owner in a matter of a few days. And so, we have all that money sitting there. One in five Nebraskans have money with us and it's our job to get that money back to Nebraskans and we really want to do that," said Nebraska Treasurer Tom Briese.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.