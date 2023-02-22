Mission: Service Award given to Omaha veteran at Creighton game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Tuesday's Creighton game, a Mission Service Award was presented by Berry Law to a local veteran.

Doctor Christopher Dickes graduated from Creighton's Dental School before using his degree in the U.S. Navy as a Dental Officer.

He was deployed to the Middle East and took care of dental work for everyone on the aircraft carrier from the admiral to the air wing's pilots.

Service is at the center of his mindset, but Dickes carried important lessons from his military service too.

"It was a difficult time. In life, there's difficult times that we all have to be prepared for and to handle and to weather the storm and I think it taught me how to weather storms in life. I was blessed to be with a good crew,” said Dickes.

A fun fact about Dickes, he was recently an extra during filming for Top Gun: Maverick.

