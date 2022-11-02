Mission: Service — Nebraska veteran remembers those who served with non-profit work

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter is an all-volunteer non-profit organization. Vietnam Era veteran Jim Meier is the chapter’s director.

Since 2012, the Nebraska Chapter has worked to honor fallen military, first responders, and their families. Meier served as an Aerial Reconnaissance Photo Interpreter in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968.

Presently, he spends much of his time spreading positivity in the community.

3 News Now Anchor Marc Thomas caught up with Meier on National First Responder’s Day, where first responders are recognized for their jobs to keep our neighborhoods, nation, and society whole.

Meier presented the firefighters at Fire Station #71 in Elkhorn on this day with flowers to show their appreciation. "We don't think about you every day,” said Meier. “But we at least want to think about you in this very specific way on First Responders Day."

This a small gesture to express to these civil servants that they are cherished and appreciated.

“I would want to hope that they do remember this for more than a day, that they remember somebody just showed up and cared,” Meier added.

