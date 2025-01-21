MLK DAY IN OMAHA: 'People evoke Dr. King’s name but they do not share Dr. King’s nature'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Multiple events across the Omaha metro area celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. At a luncheon downtown Rev. Dr. Earle Fisher from Memphis Abyssinian Baptist Church gave an impassioned speech asking the audience to not "romanticize" King's legacy.



Tina Forte, director of the young people’s department at St. John AME church brought a group of teenagers to the event, emphasizing the importance of teaching history.

At the Highlander on North 30th Street, United Way volunteers packed snack kits for youth-oriented nonprofits.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tina Forte: “We can’t move our history forward we don’t teach our young people.”

Brenda Barnes: “The accomplishments that he did, at that time, changed everything that is now.”

I’m your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel.

The Rev. Dr. Earle Fisher from Memphis Tennessee delivered the keynote address at the luncheon, hosted by the interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Fisher warned against what he called the “whitewashing” of King’s legacy, asked the audience to not forget that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was often unpopular with the public: speaking out against the war in Vietnam, for example.

He also said inauguration day was the “elephant in the room.”

"Today, when we leave the banquet, we're going on over to the Black history museum so that they can see the history of the civil rights movement in the Omaha area," she said.

Scholarships and community awards were also presented, including recognition for our own North Omaha neighborhood reporter, Melissa Wright.

Meanwhile, a few blocks to the north at the Highlander, United Way volunteers participated in the day of service — packing snack kits for youth-focused nonprofits in the city.

