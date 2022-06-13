Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Monday morning shooting in Omaha near 26th and Dewey Streets; OPD searching for suspect

Photojournalist Sean Kelly and intern Michael Kelly interviewed Lt. Allen Straub on the scene of a Monday morning shootin in Omaha.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 13:57:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says its interviewing witnesses following a shooting on Monday morning near 26th and Dewey Streets.

A 20-year-old man was shot in his lower extremities, said Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Officers responding to the call told 3 News Now that the shooter left the scene in a black SUV, and traveled west and then north on the interstate.

There is no description of the shooter yet. Straub said it isn't yet clear if the suspect is a man or a woman, but witnesses are being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018