Monday morning shooting in Omaha near 26th and Dewey Streets; OPD searching for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says its interviewing witnesses following a shooting on Monday morning near 26th and Dewey Streets.

A 20-year-old man was shot in his lower extremities, said Omaha Police Lt. Allen Straub. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Officers responding to the call told 3 News Now that the shooter left the scene in a black SUV, and traveled west and then north on the interstate.

There is no description of the shooter yet. Straub said it isn't yet clear if the suspect is a man or a woman, but witnesses are being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.