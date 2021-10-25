Monster Rock on the 100 Block returns to Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — It is officially Halloween week and they're getting ready in Council Bluffs with the return of Monster Rock on the 100 Block.

The road will be closed down Monday afternoon and evening from 1st to 2nd Streets on East Broadway as every business on the 100 Block will participate in the Halloween celebration.

The event gets started Monday at 3 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m.

It has been going on for a few years now, but this year the 712 initiative, a nonprofit organization focused on improving Council Bluffs, is taking the lead.

They say there will be plenty of fun to be had for the entire family, something they're excited to provide after kids missed out on the full Halloween experience a year ago.

"Last year was a year that Council Bluffs was pretty much completely shut down. If there was trick-or-treating, not a lot of people participated in it just because of the safety. So, this gives an opportunity for kids to really have a safe space to go, families to go. Lots of candy, lots of games, lots of prizes and costumes; it's going to be fun," said Julia Woods, Program and Event coordinator with the 712 Initiative.

On top of all the trick or treating and games, they are bringing even more of a community feel with the addition of touch-a-truck.

Council Bluffs Fire, Police, Public Works, and a few other businesses and organizations, will be bringing in trucks for the kids to check out.

