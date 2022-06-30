Watch Now
Mooooving day for Anthony's Steakhouse steer; he's heading to a Columbus truck stop

Proceeds the steer's auction go to charity
We were at Anthony's Steakhouse this morning when the steer was loaded and hauled to its new home at a truck stop in Columbus, Nebraska.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 30, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An iconic sight at 72nd and F Street is gone.

We were at Anthony's Steakhouse Thursday morning when the steer was loaded and hauled to its new home.

A business owner in Columbus purchased the steer to display at his truck stop.

Anthony's closed about four months ago after 55 years in business, but the steer wasn't always on top of the restaurant as many of us knew it.

“Well, when my dad first got it, he pulled it around in parades and whatever. It was a great marketing tool. Then he decided that was enough and put it — I can't really remember — I think it went up in the early 70s,” said Tony Fucinaro, the last family member to own and operate the iconic steakhouse.

The steer sold at auction this week for $45,000 and the proceeds will go to Scare Away Cancer, which helps local families with medical bills, transportation and everyday needs.

