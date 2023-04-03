More than $4 million in grants generated by turnback tax go to 18 rural communities across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Turnback taxes paid at hotels and retailers near arenas in Omaha, Lincoln and Ralston not only help finance those facilities, they also provide grants for rural projects.

This year, 18 communities have been awarded $4.2 million worth of planning and construction grants from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

Funds are generated for the grants via turning back 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the venues reduced the amount available for awards for 2023, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development said in a news release.

The grants are used to develop civic, community and recreation centers in communities across the state.