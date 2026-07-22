More than 70 guns, thousands of dollars seized in Omaha gun bust

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Federal agents in Omaha say they've seized more than 70 guns and tens of thousand of dollars in cash.



Jose Gerardo Ruiz Alonzo, 36, is accused of possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a prohibited person. (He allegedly overstayed a B2 tourist visa, and is in the United States illegally.) The charge relates to a Glock 10mm handgun.

However, investigators believe Ruiz Alonso purchased several guns - often in the parking lot at gun shows - to avoid showing identification.

Between his warehouse building in South Omaha and home in North Omaha, agents say they seized more than 70 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than $40,000 cash.

The following is text from a court document, filed July 21, 2026, re-formatted for this article, and with one piece of sensitive information redacted by KMTV.

Beginning in September of 2025, the FBI’s Homeland Security Task Force began investigating Jose Gerardo Ruiz Alonso (RUIZ) for firearms trafficking and trade-based money laundering.

In September of 2025, the FBI was contacted by a First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) Financial Crimes Analyst. The FNBO Analyst identified an FNBO account engaging in activities resembling trade-based money laundering and wanted to share the intelligence with FBI Omaha.

The account identified by FNBO was held by a business Manuelitools LLC, with an owner/authorized signer Jose G Ruiz Alonso.

The FBI was able to develop a Confidential Human Informant (CHS) that reported that RUIZ was illegally in the United States and was potentially involved in gun trafficking. Agents were able to verify RUIZ’s identity and illegal status.

In verifying RUIZ’s status to own and sell firearms, Agents contacted the Department of Homeland Security who confirmed RUIZ is a deportable subject who crossed into the United States in 2012 and appeared to have overstayed his B2 tourist visa. Immigration checks run as recently as July 14, 2026, show that Ruiz is not legally in the United States and appears to be subject to removal proceedings.

On July 10, 2026, the CHS at the direction of Handling Agents arranged to meet RUIZ at his business, Manuelitools LLC, located at 5934 S 25th Street, Omaha, NE for the purpose of purchasing a firearm.

Prior to the meeting, the CHS met with Agents at a predetermined location. The CHS and his/her vehicle were searched for drugs, firearms and/or contraband, none were located. The CHS was then provided with $1,500.00 of funds to purchase firearms and was equipped with an electronic monitoring device in order to monitor and record the transaction. To note, the monitoring devices provided to the CHS allowed Officers to view live both the audio and video of the following transaction. The CHS was followed by surveillance officers to 5934 S 25th Street, Omaha, NE. Prior to CHS arriving, surveillance officers who were already in place monitoring 5934 S 25th Street, Omaha, NE observed RUIZ arrive in a grey Dodge Ram truck. Upon arriving, RUIZ exited his vehicle and met with the CHS.

Another unknown Hispanic male was observed to be at the business as well. RUIZ and the CHS entered the business, and RUIZ took the CHS to a large multiple-gun safe that is located within the business. The safe was already opened and appeared to contain a large number of firearms to include both handguns and rifles. RUIZ and the CHS talk about several of the firearms and the prices that RUIZ would be willing to sell them for. During this transaction, RUIZ and the CHS enter another room of the warehouse where at least 15 handguns are seen on a counter in the room.

The CHS arranged to buy three handguns for $1,500.00. RUIZ sold the CHS the handguns, providing him/her with two cases to store the guns and magazines for each gun. While in business, the CHS observed boxes of ammunition and firearms that were stored in locations other than the large safe.

After the transaction, RUIZ told the CHS that he was going to Nebraska City to buy an AR15 rifle at a gun show. RUIZ was observed leaving the business with the CHS, and both entered their vehicles and departed the area. The CHS departed the business and was followed by officers back to a predetermined brief location.

The CHS provided all three handguns to Handling Agents. All three handguns were transported to the FBI Omaha Field Office and booked into FBI evidence. After booking the firearms, an ATF eTrace was conducted on the firearms and one, a Rock Island Armory M1911 45 Caliber Handgun with a serial number of RIA2943202, was found to have been manufactured outside state of Nebraska.

On July 15, 2026, the FBI obtained federal search warrants signed in the District of Nebraska for RUIZ’s residence located at (redacted by KMTV), Omaha, NE and his business located at 5934 S 25th Street, Omaha, NE. These search warrants were both executed on July 21, 2026. 10.

As a result of the search warrants, approximately 71 firearms were seized from 5934 S 25th Street, Omaha, NE along with several hundred rounds of ammunition. Another two firearms and a small amount of ammunition were seized from the residence located at (redacted by KMTV), Omaha, NE. Many of the firearms, to include a Glock 10mm handgun with a serial number of BWMS305, were found to have been manufactured outside of the state of Nebraska.

At the time of the searches, RUIZ was located and detained at the S 25th Street address. During a post-Miranda interview, RUIZ told Agents that he was illegally in the United States and that he knew that he was prohibited from owning and possessing firearms. RUIZ had obtained the firearms mainly through parking lot deals at gun shows/markets where he did not have to show any identification. RUIZ has obtained some of the firearms through his cousin who can legally buy the guns and give them to RUIZ.

Based upon the above facts and circumstances, your affiant believes sufficient probable cause exists to authorize a warrant for the arrest of RUIZ for violations of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g) for possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a prohibited person.

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