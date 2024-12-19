MORNING LIFT: How Papillion Mayor David Black is embracing rapid growth while maintaining sense of community

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson heads to Papillion to pick up Mayor David Black.

Black has served as the city's mayor since 2016. He grew up in Ralston but has lived in Papillion for more than three decades. Mayor Black talks all about how much the city has grown since he moved to Papillion and how it has really become part of the metro.

While embracing that growth, he tells us how the city continues to maintain its own sense of community. We drive throughout town checking out many of the areas that do just that.

Mayor Black also talks about Papillion's rich history that dates all the way back to 1870 when it was a railroad town. In the city's historic downtown area many of the same buildings still stand today. He also tells us about how the city got its name and how it ties in with the butterflies you will see all around town.

