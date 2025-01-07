MORNING LIFT: Omaha Supernovas Head Coach Laura 'Bird' Kuhn gets us ready for Friday's season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Omaha Supernovas Head CoachLaura 'Bird' Kuhn.

The Supernovas are getting ready to drop the banner Friday night in its season opener against the Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m.

Kuhn was officially named the head coach in July of 2024 after serving as the interim head coach for most of the 2024 season. As interim head coach, Kuhn led the Supernovas to the championship in the Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season and was crowned the 2024 champs. She was later named the PVF Coach of the Year.

She talks about the inaugural season and how special it is to play in Omaha. She says the fans set the tone right away from the first match of the inaugural season when 11,624 fans attened — a record attendance for a US professional volleyball match before it was broken two more times in Omaha. More than 134,000 fans attended matches at the CHI Health Center across 15 matches last season.

Kuhn said last year's team was special and finishing it at home with a championship win was the icing on the cake. Adding that last year was a springboard to this season, but also for the growth of professional volleyball as a whole.

Coach went on to tell us about the 2024 PVF draft and why it was a no-brainer to bring in three players with Nebraska ties. She says this year's draft felt like a 'real' draft compared to last year, and was in awe of the turnout for the draft party with the team and all the fans.

We learn how Kuhn got the nickname Bird, what the team's theme song was in 2024, and what some of her favorite places are around town.

