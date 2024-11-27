MORNING LIFT: SHARE Omaha looks to surpass $20 million in Giving Tuesday donations to 500+ local nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up SHARE Omaha Executive Director Teresa Mardesen.

SHARE Omaha directly connects the community to the 500+ nonprofits throughout our neighborhoods. You can donate, purchase wishlist gifts, find volunteer opportunities, and learn about local events on its website all year long.

However, one of the organizations biggest days of the year is Tuesday, December 3, for Giving Tuesday.This will be the fifth year SHARE Omaha has led fundraising efforts for Giving Tuesday. Mardesen says the goal is to eclipse the $20 million donation mark this year across the five Giving Tuesdays,

Giving Tuesday donations are open now, so any donations will count to Tuesday's total.

The two talk about how Share Omaha's site is an incredible tool to learn more about all the great work happening throughout our neighborhoods. With more than 500 in the organization's footprint, you are sure to learn about a nonprofit you've never heard of that is helping neighbors in need.

On the site, you can search for specific causes you're interested in helping, what it impacts, who it helps, and more.

A big piece of their conversation was volunteering. Mardesen says one volunteer hour is equivalent to a $34.80 donation. She told Zach a local nonprofit was able to add $300,000 to its bottom line because of the amount of volunteers it had received.

If you're one of our neighbors in Iowa and would like to give to a local nonprofit in state, you can do so through SHARE Iowa.It has the exact same mission and concept but focuses on Western Iowa.

Mardesen is an Iowa native who has since lived in Omaha for 25+ years. This will be her third Giving Tuesday at SHARE Omaha. In her free time she loves to read, run and walk at our local parks, and volunteer.