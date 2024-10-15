Morning Lift with Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse just three weeks before election day.

Kruse is in his ninth year as the county's election commissioner, and third term, after being appointed and reappointed by Nebraska's governors.

"You know, it never gets old. It's pretty cool to have a front seat to democracy," Kruse said.

He goes over several security measures that are in place, including a new camera system at the Douglas County Election Commission Office that includes 39 cameras, and cameras at all 13 of the county's drop boxes.

He also highlights a few important voter deadlines that are quickly approaching. You can find all the deadlines to know by clicking here.

According to Kruse, there are more than 362,000 registered voters in Douglas County — about a third of all the voters in the state of Nebraska. He is predicting vote turnout in the county to be about 73 percent — just short of the record that was set in 2020 of more than 74 percent.

To make this election possible, Kruse says there will be 3,000 neighbors working election day. 2,400 of them at the 207 physical polling places across Douglas County, with the rest running machines and working at the election commission office.

On election Day, November 5, polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first realease will be at 8 p.m. — those votes will be the early voting ballots turned in before noon Monday, November 4.

Releases of the results will follow at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m., and 10:45 p.m. Kruse says he believes there will be an 11:45 p.m. release this year as well.

If you live in Omaha, there will be 15 city and state ballot initiatives. You can find the exact ballot you will be voting on, your polling place, and much more by entering your address and zip code on the Douglas County Election Commission Office. It is a great tool to be prepared for the election. You can access it by clicking here.

