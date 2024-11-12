Morning Lift with Josh Dotzler

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up ABIDE Omaha CEO Josh Dotzler.

ABIDE is a faith-based, inner-city non-profit, focused on revitalizing neighborhoods and creating opportunities for those who haven't had them. Their work is centered around three programs: Safer Neighborhoods, Stronger Families, and Emerging Leaders. It was founded by Dotzler's parents 35 years ago.

They've had their 'Better Together' campus, located at the former Nebraska School of the Deaf, since 2016. Depending on the season — 18 to 20 programs, organizations, facilities, resources and small businesses are housed on campus. However, most of their work has been done in the neighborhoods throughout North Omaha. You can hear about that work in the video above.

Dotzler is a North Omaha native who graduated from Creighton University and played on the men's basketball team. ABIDE and Creighton have been able to build a strong partnership over the years that have helped the non-profit raise awareness and money — along with bring more opportunities to ABIDE's campus.

Click here to learn more about ABIDE and to get involved.