NewsLocal News

Morning Lift with La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig

A new segment where we get to learn more about our neighborhoods and the neighbors who live and work there.
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now’s Zach Williamson is hitting the road to learn about our neighborhoods, and the people who live and work there. Today he picks up La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig for a drive through town.

  • Mayor Kindig has served the city of La Vista in different leadership roles for 30 years, including two decades as the city's mayor.
  • We hear about all the work being done to revitalize 84th Street, along with the new La Vista City Centre.
  • We learn more about the impact the Southport area has had, and continues to have, on the city.
