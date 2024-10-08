Morning Lift with Lauritzen Gardens CEO Ennis Anderson IV

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Lauritzen Gardens CEO Ennis Anderson IV.

Anderson accepted the role as CEO earlier this year and officially began his work in Omaha in May. Before coming to Omaha, Anderson spent eight years at the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens.

During the ride Anderson talks about why he decided to make the move to Omaha, and what his first impressions of Omaha were once he arrived. He also gives us updates on several construction projects at Lauritzen Gardens, new exhibits and initiatives that are in the works, what he loves about nature and managing gardens, and much more.

To learn more about Lauritzen Gardens, click here.