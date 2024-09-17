Morning Lift with Omaha Comedian Cameron Logsdon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson drives around with comedian Cameron Logsdon ahead of the Omaha Comedy Festival next week.

The Omaha Comedy Festival runs Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, Septmeber 29 across several locations in Omaha. Most of the perfromances are taking place in Benson. To find the full schedule, buy tickets, and learn more information — click here.

Logsdon has lived in Omaha his entire life. He started getting into comedy as a kid and has watched his fame grow. He has amassed more than 2.5 million followers across his social media accounts and is well-known for his celebrity impressions.

Logsdon shares his journey, how he goes about making a set for stand-up, what he loves about living in Omaha, and even gives us a few of his celebrity impressions.