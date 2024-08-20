Morning Lift with Omaha Storm Chasers & Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now’s Zach Williamson is hitting the road to learn about our neighborhoods, and the people who live and work there. Today he picks up Martie Cordaro.

Cordaro has worked in professional baseball for more than 25 years and has been in Omaha since 2007. He serves as the team president for both the Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha.

On top of his work in professional sports, Cordaro has played a big role in our community. He serves on the ALS Association Mid-American chapter Regional Advisory Council, is a member and trustee for Rotary Club of Omaha West, a member of the CHI Health Midlands Hospital Charitable Council, and much more.

