Morning Lift with Omaha Storm Chasers & Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now’s Zach Williamson is hitting the road to learn about our neighborhoods, and the people who live and work there. Today he picks up Martie Cordaro.
Cordaro has worked in professional baseball for more than 25 years and has been in Omaha since 2007. He serves as the team president for both the Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha.
On top of his work in professional sports, Cordaro has played a big role in our community. He serves on the ALS Association Mid-American chapter Regional Advisory Council, is a member and trustee for Rotary Club of Omaha West, a member of the CHI Health Midlands Hospital Charitable Council, and much more.
- We learn all about the Omaha Storm Chasers and Minor League Baseball, and Cordaro's journey to his current position with the team.
- Cordaro talks about Union Omaha's success and the new stadium that will be built for the team downtown.
- Cordaro tell us his favorite burger spots in the metro and what he likes to do when he's not a Werner Park.