Morning Lift with Tracy Fisher of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now's Zach Williamson is hitting the road to learn more about our neighborhoods, and the people who live and work there.

Today he picks up Tracy Fisher, the Campaign Development Manger for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Nebraska's Light the Night. Tracy has lived in Omaha her entire life, and has worked with LLS for the last two years.

The two talk all about blood cancers and what LLS is doing to combat them. Including its Dare to Dream Project,where they are committing $175 million to pediatric cancer research and treatments.

They also talk about LLS' largest fundraiser, Light the Night. Omaha's is taking place this Thursday, September 26 at Stinson Park. KMTV is a proud sponsor of the event, and Zach will serve as the ceremony emcee for the second consecutive year.

To register, learn more about the event, or even just make a donation— click here.