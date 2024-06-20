Morning Lift with Visit Omaha Executive Director Deb Ward

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now’s Zach Williamson is hitting the road to learn about our neighborhoods, and the people who live and work there. Today, he’s picking up Deb Ward. She is the Executive Director of Visit Omaha.

Deb tells us all about the economic impact the Men's College World Series has on Omaha.

We hear about the growth downtown in the last 20 years, and why Omaha is a tourist destination

13.5 million out-of-town visitors visit Omaha ever year — spending around $1.5 billion while here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Zach:

“Now, this is just my second time ever driving, so. I’m just kidding!”

Deb:

“I’m like, ‘are you from Chicago or something?’”

Zach:

“We brought some friends with us in the backseat.”

Deb:

“Well, I’m telling ya, you can’t go to the College World Series without bringing your friends. Your friend has a camera, my friend kicks me if I’m saying something wrong!”

Deb:

“The College World Series is probably our longest running big event. I say it’s the granddaddy of them all. It basically put Omaha on the map so people across the country know we know how to put on a sporting event.”

Zach:

“Talk about the impact it has on our city.”

Deb:

“Well, from an economic standpoint, there’s probably more than $115 million in spending happening right now because of the College World Series. Not just because of the eight teams that come in across the country, but because of the 732 little league teams also playing in the Triple Crown Slumpbusters Tournaments.”

Zach:

“When you speak to visitors around this time of year, what are some of the things they say?”

Deb:

“They always talk about the hospitality, people are so nice here. They always talk about how clean the city is, how safe it is, and all the things that there are to do within walking distance of the ballpark. There’s just so many different entertainment districts popping up around the downtown area. It not only makes our downtown stronger, but makes it more fun for people coming in for the College World Series.”

Deb:

“That Riverfront is a game changer, truly. It gives people more to do, and it’s free. You know, it’s accessible for absolutely everybody, which is the beautiful part. Plus, it’s extraordinarily unique. And the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.”

Zach:

“And when Baby Bob is done, right? That’s going to connect it all even more.”

Deb:

“Bob is growing his family. He is extending his family.”

Deb:

“There’s also Omar the Troll under Bob.”

Zach:

“Yup, I like Omar.”

Deb:

“Did you know if you rub his toe it’s good luck?”

Zach:

“No!”

Deb:

“So all those teams better know they have to rub Omar’s toe, or maybe they aren’t going to win the Colloege World Series.”

Zach:

“So, my family, we tailgate in this lot every year. My dad might be down there right now.”

Deb:

“Oh, is he making anything good?”

Zach:

“That’s a good question! Should we ring him and see what’s on the menu?”

Zach:

“In your 18 years at Visit Omaha talk about the growth you’ve seen in our city as a whole.”

Deb:

“20 years ago, what is now known as the CHI Health Center, the convention center arena was built. So completely changed downtown. It used to be a scrap metal yard if you can imagine that.”

Zach:

“Wow.”

Deb:

“Now we’ve got the convention center/arena, the stadium, 21-plus hotels down here – it's just completely changed the dynamic.”

Deb:

“If I was to ask you – how many out-of-town visitors visit Omaha every year? Nobody ever gets this right when I ask.”

Zach

“Seven million?”

Deb:

“It’s 13.5 million. 13.5 million people visit Omaha every year, and the spend, probably $1.5 billion while they’re here.”

Deb:

“More than 15,000 jobs for our friends, family, and neighbors. That’s the impact tourism has on Omaha. So, when residents go, ‘we’re not a tourist destination.’ We are.”

Zach:

“Well Deb, thanks so much for joinging me! I had so much fun.”

Deb:

“Well thanks for giving me a lift around the city. Apprecite it.”

