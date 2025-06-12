MORNING LIFT: 75 years of the greatest show on dirt in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the greatest time of the year in Omaha! As the Men's College World Series returns to town for the 75th year.

College World Series of Omaha, Inc. Executive Director Amy Hornocker joins lifelong CWS fan Zach Williamson in this edition of the Morning Lift.

Hornocker serves as the key liaison between the NCAA and the City of Omaha to ensure the continued growth and execution of the CWS. She leads a team of five staff members who work year-round to bring the event to life. That includes all the planning and coordination with various organizations and businesses throughout our community that support the CWS every year.

She talks about how much the series has grown in 75 years. In fact, the first 12 years in Omaha it didn't even make any money. Hornocker says its the businesses and people of Omaha who embraced it and turned it into the event it is today.

The economic impact on the city of Omaha, and even surround cities and towns in the metro, is huge. A 2024 economic impact research study conducted by Visit Omaha and Tourism Economics revealed an overall $115 million dollar impact for 2024. That is up from the 2019 study that reported $88.3 million.

According to the study, the event supported 22,429 jobs in 2024 and over 75,000 hotel room nights generating over $3.5 million in local taxes.

A few other things Hornocker talked about:

