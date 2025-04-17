MORNING LIFT: A deeper look into what travelers can look forward to at Eppley Airfield in the years to come

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, Omaha Airport Authority Chief Strategy Officer Steve McCoy joins 3 News Now's Zach Williamson to talk about all the renovations taking place at Eppley Airfield.

McCoy says around 550 to 600 contractors are working at the airport on any given day. One of the projects set to be completed later this spring is the Terminal Drive & Canopy Project. An additional pick-up and drop-off lane has been added for travelers to create a safer and more efficient flow of traffic, while adding capacity to support growth. The road work here has been completed.

McCoy says a little bit of electrical work and paneling is all that remains for the canopy. He goes on to tell us there's only a handful of airports in the US that have a canopy to cover the pick-up and drop-off lanes. The canopy will shield travelrs from rain and snow.

The biggest project is the Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program. The McCoy says it was long overdue. The existing terminal hasn't been updates since the 1980s, and they need add a number of important features for the traveler experience. All of these features coming together in what will be called the Central Pavilion.

The $950 million expansion and development program will see a 72 percent increase in space, from 375,000 sq. ft. to approximately 646,000 sq. ft. Some of the important additions include a centralized security checkpoint, a unified concourse, more gates, larger gate waiting areas and expanded modern restrooms. Of course one of the most exciting additions will be the new dining and retail options.

There will be 16 new dining options — nine of them being local favorites. Block 16, Pitch, Fernando's and Runza are among them. McCoy says it was a priority to have almost all of the dining options past the security checkpoint where travelers spend most of their time. This is all expected to be completed in 2027.

Another exciting addition is the Federal Inspection Services Facility. This will allow for scheduled, routine international arrivals to Eppley Airfield. McCoy says they will be from places like Mexico and the Carribean primarily — that's where most of the demand is from Omaha. This facility will be completed by 2028.

McCoy says the airport is finishing up its new Central Utility Plant right now. He calls it the heart of the new terminal facility. It will provide all the utilities and data for the terminal.

While the terminals are split for construction, McCoy says it is important to know what airline you are flying in so that you go to the correct terminal. There are plenty of signs to send you in the right directions.

Here's a fact sheet from the OAA on all the additions and expansions coming to the airport.

To learn more about the projects underway at Eppley Airfield, click here.

