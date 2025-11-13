MORNING LIFT: A holiday movie based in Omaha, full of local connections showing in theaters nationwide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Darbi Scaglione to talk about a new Christmas movie based in Omaha that is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Darbi, who has lived in Omaha for 38 years, is the co-writer and executive producer of All Is Merry and Bright. Her husband, Greg Scaglione served as a producer and attorney for the production, as well. While Omaha native Shun Lee Fong also served as a producer and an actor.

The Omaha connections don't stop there. Omahans will see several familiar locations and landmarks in the movie. Darbie says they shot a lot of video in the Old Market, Midtown, Dundee and Benson. You also may see familiar faces. Around 250 Omahans will show up as extras in the film.

The movie is showing three metro theaters right now. For a list of showings and to see the full trailer, click here.

Also in the video above:

