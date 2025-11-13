MORNING LIFT: A holiday movie based in Omaha, full of local connections showing in theaters nationwide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Darbi Scaglione to talk about a new Christmas movie based in Omaha that is now showing in theaters nationwide.
Darbi, who has lived in Omaha for 38 years, is the co-writer and executive producer of All Is Merry and Bright. Her husband, Greg Scaglione served as a producer and attorney for the production, as well. While Omaha native Shun Lee Fong also served as a producer and an actor.
The Omaha connections don't stop there. Omahans will see several familiar locations and landmarks in the movie. Darbie says they shot a lot of video in the Old Market, Midtown, Dundee and Benson. You also may see familiar faces. Around 250 Omahans will show up as extras in the film.
The movie is showing three metro theaters right now. For a list of showings and to see the full trailer, click here.
Also in the video above:
- Darbi tells us about the red carpet premiere that took place at B&B Theatres Omaha at Oakview Plaza on November 5
- More than 700 people showed up for it
- You can hear the plot of All Is Merry and Bright
- Along with clips of the trailer
- Darbi tells us she started writing it 11 years ago as a stage play
- Performed it at her church, Lifegate, in 2018
- Started writing it as a screenplay in 2020
- Darbi says she was blown away at the caliber of the actors they landed
- "A lot of faces you'll recognize."
- We learn that the production is in talks with Amazon Prime Video for once the movie leaves theaters