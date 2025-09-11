MORNING LIFT: Celebrating 60 years of Omaha's sister cities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Omaha Sister Cities Association Board Member Joe Chapuran.
Chapuran tells us all about Omaha's nine sister cities, the impact they've had on our community and how you can get involved. Plus, we hear about the big celebration planned Friday, Septmeber 12 in Omaha marking 60 years of sister city relationships. You can find more information by clicking here.
What you will learn in the video above:
- Chapuran tells us about each of Omaha's nine sister cities.
- Shizuoka, Japan (1965)
- Braunschweig, Germany (1992)
- Siauliai, Lithuania (1996)
- Naas, Ireland (2002)
- Xalapa, Mexico (2005)
- Yantai, China (2010)
- Isigny-Omaha, France (2023)
- Carlentini, Italy (2024)
- Jamestown, Ghana (2025)
- Last year, a group of about 40 people visited Shizuoka, Japan to mark the 60th anniversary of becoming sister cities. Now, a group of about 50 people, include the mayor of Shizuoka, will visit for a 60th anniversary banquet.
- What the Omaha Sister Cities Association does and how they connect neighbors in Omaha to our sister cities.
- Its an all volunteer board focused on providing cultural exchanges between the cities.
- That includes events and opportunities both here in Omaha and in our sister cities.
- How relationships with sister cities develop.
- The board's efforts in providing more opportunities and experiences to the common citizen in Omaha.
- Host family opportunities and benefit to all involved.
- Chapuran was in charge of international trade efforts for the state of Nebraska for 18 years — serving under three different governors.
- The North Omaha native says if it wasn't for the sister city relationship with Shizouka, Japan and the opportunity to study there for two years through a scholarship at University of Nebraska Omaha, he would've never gone down the path of international business.
- He tells us what he does now.
- In October, Chapuran will visit his 39th country.