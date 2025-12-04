MORNING LIFT: Checking out Omaha's newest fire station location with the Chief

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman.
Bossman has been with the Omaha Fire Department since 1997 and has served as the fire chief since 2023. She is the first woman fire chief in the history of the Omaha Fire Department.
There are currently 24 fire stations across the city. We start the drive at Station #53 near 80th & Dodge. That's where Bossman began her career with OFD.
- Bossman tells us there are 672 current firefighters. 191 are on-duty every day
- Bossman talks about her journey to becoming Omaha Fire Chief
- Bossman, "I think people underestimate how much of a healthcare career this can be for people."
- More than 80 percent of emergency calls are EMS related.
- 19 medic units across the city
- Every firefighter is a trained EMT
- We learn about OFD’s new Blood Transfusion Program
- Paramedics are trained and qualified to transfuse whole blood in a pre-hospital setting
- OFD is the first ground ambulance program in the region to transfuse whole blood
- “The program itself will genuinely save lives.”
- Bossman talks about employment opportunities
- Accepting new applications starting in March of 2026
- For more information, click here
- “We’ve seen over the last ten-plus years, the number off non-emergency calls made to 911 are increasing.”
- In the early stages of researching a ‘Mobile Integrated Health Program’
- Would allow a paramedic and nurse practitioner to pair up in a SUV to respond to non-emergency calls
- Right now, only option is to give them a ride to the emergency room
- Would bridge the gap to provide that right care for people in need
- Hoping to put together that program in the coming year or two
- Bossman talks fire safety practices
- We check out the location where Omaha Fire Station #70 will be
- Off 180th Street, north of Maple Street
- Will be the 25th Omaha Fire Station
- The goal is for construction to happen in 2026, and the station to open in 2027
- Bossman talks about the importance of adding stations as the city grows
- We learn what the life of a firefighter looks like
- Bossman tells us about all the new technology OFD is using to make work more efficient and to keep firefights and neighbors safe
- Bossman talks about the edition of the cancer & cardiac screenings to the 2026 budget.