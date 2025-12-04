MORNING LIFT: Checking out Omaha's newest fire station location with the Chief

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman.

Bossman has been with the Omaha Fire Department since 1997 and has served as the fire chief since 2023. She is the first woman fire chief in the history of the Omaha Fire Department.

There are currently 24 fire stations across the city. We start the drive at Station #53 near 80th & Dodge. That's where Bossman began her career with OFD.

