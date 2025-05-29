MORNING LIFT: Driving through the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park with the man who calls it home

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Morning Lift takes us to Ashland to pick up Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Deputy Director Gary Pettit.

The Wildlife Safari Park has been voted the top safair park in the country in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for five consecutive years. Pettit tells us it has come a long way since the property was first purchased by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium back in 1996.

In 1996, he says it was mostly cornfields. He was working at the zoo at the time and volunteered to come out because of his experience running equipment. He on getting it ready to open to the public for two years — not taking care of any animals in that time. When it opened in 1998 the zoo said they'd gotten used to him not being at the zoo so he might as well stay out there. The rest is history!

Pettit and his family (his wife is a dietitian at the Henry Doorly Zoo) live on site at the safari park. He says it is kind of a 24 hour thing — dealing with 440 acres of land, animals and guests.

During our ride he also tells us about:

