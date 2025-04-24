MORNING LIFT: Getting you ready for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting with NFM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up NFM President & CEO Tony Boldt to talk all about this year's Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting.

Though the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting and its schedule of events doesn't begin until May 2, NFM has already rolled out its exclusive, storewide shareholder deals. Those deals run from April 23 - May 6. You can find those deals and more information by clicking here.

You can find a full schedule of events and everything you need to know about the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting (May 2 - May 4) by clicking here.

Boldt has been with NFM for more than 22 years, and has served as President since 2016. The company has a long history in Omaha dating all the way back to 1937. In 1983, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway purchased NFM for $60 million. In that time NFM has continued to grow with several locations across the country. The location in Omaha continues to grow as well, Boldt says its about a 77-acre campus and draws people in from about a four hour radius.

Boldt says the opportunity to host more than 40,000 people from around the world for the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting is an incredible opportunity for Omaha and NFM — adding that the number one question he gets asked that weekend from visitors is if NFM can build a location where they call home.

Zach asked Boldt to describe what Buffett is like. He said he's amazed at Buffett's thirst for knowledge. For as much as he already knows, he's always wanting to learn more. Also adding that he is humble, down-to-earth, kind genuine and a great owner to NFM.

Of course NFM's Picnic for shareholders is returning again this year. Boldt says well over 1,000 people are expected to attend.