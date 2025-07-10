MORNING LIFT: Heartland Family Service's impact in our neighborhoods across 150 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, KMTV's Zach Williamson picks up Heartland Family Service President & CEO John Jeanetta.

This year marks 150 years of the non-profit serving neighbors in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. For an idea of how many lives Heartland Family Service have had an impact on in that time, Jeanetta says they touched the lives of more than 100,000 people in 2024 alone. He added that recent research showed at least one person in every county in Iowa and Nebraska has been somehow connected to service delivery from HFS, as they have dispersed throughout the two states.

In the physical healthcare world they focus primarily on the social determinants of health and behavioral health. Program focus areas include mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and prevention, a wide-range of housing services, survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, and community well-being.

Jeanetta says these core issues can keep people really stuck. While physical healthcare is great and extremely important, he says if you don't address those underlying traumas they will haunt your present and future. Jeanetta says they're always looking at how they can better integrate what they do to create a deeper impact for their clients that is sustained and they don't have to come back.

To help HFS continue to make an impact by making a donation or signing up to volunteer, or if you or your family need help from HFS, click here.

