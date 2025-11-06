MORNING LIFT: How the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands has been shaping lives for more than six decades

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — In this edition of the Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up the Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands, Tom Kunkel.

Kunkel has served the clubs here in the metro for 42 years and is set to retire this coming January. In that time he has watched the number of clubs in the metro grow from three to 12 — two in Iowa and ten in Nebraska.

You can find all 12 locations, along with all the programming and opportunities the clubs provide, by clicking here.

