Motorcyclist in critical condition after falling off highway bridge

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition Sunday night after falling off the Interstate 480 eastbound bridge to Highway 75.

The police department said the man crashed while taking the curve on the bridge, falling off the south side and onto the northbound Highway 75 ramp. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The man was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

Officers closed off access to the bridge just before 6 p.m. The roadway has since reopened.

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