MUD says drinking water in Omaha is safe despite amoeba concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) says the drinking water they treat is safe and they're aware of concerns surrounding news of a child's death possibly connected to an amoeba contracted from swimming in the Elkhorn River.

In a press release, MUD says they're in contact with state and Douglas County health officials and are monitoring the situation.

See the full press release from MUD below.

"Metropolitan Utilities District (the District) is aware of the news of a child’s death possibly connected to an amoeba (N. fowleri) contracted from swimming in the Elkhorn River. The District is monitoring the situation and is in contact with state and Douglas County health officials.

There is no risk when drinking water treated by the District. The water supply continues to be safe for drinking and other domestic uses and meets all federal and state standards.

The District operates three water treatment facilities which provide multiple barriers of protection. The treatment processes are effective in removing and killing the amoeba. The water goes through a multi-step process including clarification, disinfection and filtration. In addition, the District maintains a level of disinfectant residual to protect water quality throughout its distribution system.

For other information, please visit the District’s website."

RELATED: Child in Douglas County dies from a suspected 'brain-eating' amoeba infection

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.